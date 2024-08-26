Mechanical system engineer
2024-08-26
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a mechanical system engineer within the Service Modernizations & Upgrade organisation you will have a meaningful role supporting internal and external customers with technical expertise within the auxiliary systems. Your daily work will include both problem solving on a day-to-day basis and more long-term commitments by participating in larger delivery projects. The major common challenge in the assignments is to make new designs and solutions fit with the old/existing ones. There are significant opportunities for professional growth, as the organisation handles the entire process from development and delivery to commissioning and on-site troubleshooting for both new deliveries and upgrade projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Take responsibility for the technical adaptations of the mechanical auxiliary systems in modernizations and upgrades for decarbonisation, efficiency, and performance enhancements
* Investigate and define machine-specific spare parts, enabling our global customers to maintain the availability and reliability of their gas turbines
* Provide internal technical support and investigations for quotations of modernizations and upgrades solutions
* Develop internal processes and way of working to support customer demands
What You Bring
* You have a relevant technical degree or experience from working with auxiliary engineering and/or gas turbines
* You are organized, committed, and take ownership of your tasks
* You are adaptable and willing to take on various tasks
* You have strong cooperation skills, essential for working with both internal and external customers
About the Team
Our 20-member team supports gas turbine aftermarket customers within mechanical auxiliary systems, including gas and liquid fuel systems, lube oil supply, combustion air intake filters, ventilation, and gas detection systems. We cultivate a diverse, open atmosphere where feedback and idea-sharing are encouraged. We are dedicated to employee development, allowing you to influence your areas of expertise.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply now, not later than 2024-09-22
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Elin Tidblom Jonsson on elin.tidblom@siemens-energy.com
.
