Mechanical System Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Mechanical System Engineer within the Service Modernizations & Upgrade (Mods & Ups) organization at Siemens Energy, you will support internal and external customers with your expertise in auxiliary systems.
Your role combines daily technical problem-solving with participation in larger delivery projects. A key part of the job is integrating new designs and solutions with existing systems, ensuring they work seamlessly together.
You will be involved throughout the full project lifecycle, from development and delivery to commissioning and on-site troubleshooting. This offers excellent opportunities for professional growth and broad technical experience in both new installations and upgrade projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
Take ownership of technical adaptations within mechanical auxiliary systems for modernization and upgrade projects focused on decarbonization, efficiency, and performance improvements.
