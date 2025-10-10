Mechanical quality inspector
Eccoci AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2025-10-10
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Umeå
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Mechanical Quality Inspector to join our team as a consultant on a major industrial project. The assignment includes inspection, documentation, and quality verification of mechanical components and assemblies within a high-precision engineering environment.
The role involves performing visual and dimensional inspections of mechanical parts, welds, and assemblies, ensuring that all work complies with relevant drawings, specifications, and standards such as ISO, ASME, or EN. You will review supplier documentation and inspection reports, conduct in-process and final inspections, and make sure that traceability and documentation are always accurate and complete. The position also includes reporting deviations and non-conformities, supporting root-cause analysis, and contributing to corrective actions. You will work closely with engineering, production, and quality teams to maintain consistent and reliable quality standards across all activities.
We are looking for someone with a background in mechanical engineering or an equivalent technical field and proven experience as a Quality Inspector or Mechanical QA/QC consultant within industrial or manufacturing environments. You should have a strong understanding of mechanical drawings, GD&T, and measurement techniques. Experience in welding inspection is valuable, and certifications such as IWS, IWT, or IWI are considered an advantage. Familiarity with ISO 9001 and relevant ASME or EN standards is expected, and good communication skills in English, both spoken and written, are required. Knowledge of Swedish is beneficial but not mandatory.
Previous experience from heavy industry, fabrication, or the energy sector will be seen as a merit, as will familiarity with NDT methods and various inspection tools such as calipers, micrometers, or coordinate measuring machines. Valid site safety training certificates are also beneficial. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Vickie Lindgren vickie.lindgren@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
9551994