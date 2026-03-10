Mechanical Lead
2026-03-10
Are you ready to take the next step in your engineering career and make a real impact by leading projects where your ideas turn into real-world solutions?
At business area Rock Processing, every day brings new challenges - whether it's developing unique products, ensuring safety in extreme environments, or collaborating with experts across the globe.
About your job
In this position, you lead the mechanical scope of complex projects from concept to completion - securing resources, managing budgets and assessing risks. You act as a sub-project manager for the mechanical portion, ensuring every design meets rigorous standards and regulations. You bring ideas to life using CAD and CAE tools, create detailed engineering drawings, and validate product performance before handing over to production.
You also:
Analyze equipment specs and process requirements to deliver practical, compliant designs.
Collaborate across divisions and functions, integrating feedback from stakeholders like sales, development, and project managers.
Make cost calculations for ETO projects from a mechanical perspective.
Take responsibility for EHS in every aspect of your work.
The location for this position is Svedala. Some national and international travel is part of your job.
Your profile
A relevant university degree or the equivalent experience forms the foundation of your technical expertise. You have several years' experience as a mechanical design engineer - especially with customized deliveries and product development - and are comfortable navigating different standards, legislation and client requirements. Project management experience is important, and you bring extensive experience from the mining, or similar process industries. Business acumen is second nature, with a strong grasp of cost calculations and supplier interactions. Acting in a truly global environment calls for fluency in English.
Strategic thinking guides your work, always aligning with organizational goals. Your communication and interpersonal skills are top-notch, allowing you to build strong relationships. Problem-solving is in your DNA, and you make data-driven decisions with integrity and high ethical standards. You thrive in cross-functional teams, embrace new challenges, and stay ahead of industry trends. A proactive mindset and a commitment to continuous improvement help you succeed in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Vladimir Isaevski, recruiting manager, +46 (0)76 111 03 41
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process. In this recruitment, the selection process will start early January.
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 6th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0089404.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees.
