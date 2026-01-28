Mechanical Lead
Why RLB?
We value your skills, talents and unique perspectives - we think they are priceless.
Bring them to RLB and you'll be empowered to shape our future and your career in new and meaningful ways.
We'll give you opportunities to work on some of the most ambitious and exciting projects currently being designed and developed in the built environment sector.
You'll continue to learn and advance as everyone who works for us is provided with a tailored training programme. Our mentoring and reverse mentoring schemes will enable you to share your expertise while gaining fresh insights.
What makes RLB unique is our inclusive culture. As an independent, employee-owned business, teamwork and collaboration lies at the heart of everything we do. Hybrid and flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies are just some of the ways we invest in employee wellbeing.
Join us and you will thrive personally as well as professionally.
Role Overview:
The Mechanical Lead will serve as the client's key point of contact for mechanical engineering aspects in the development of a Data Centre project in Sweden. As a Mechanical Lead you will ensure that all mechanical systems, designs, and installations meet the client's expectations, quality standards, and regulatory requirements. You will oversee the execution of the mechanical scope, from concept to completion, ensuring it is delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.
This role requires strong expertise in mechanical engineering, particularly in the Data Centre sector, and a deep understanding of mechanical systems (e.g., HVAC, fire suppression, plumbing, etc.). You will work closely with the project team, contractors, and vendors to manage mechanical deliverables, resolve technical challenges, and ensure smooth project progression.
Key Responsibilities:
Act as the client's main point of contact for all mechanical engineering-related matters, ensuring alignment with the client's vision and requirements.
Review and validate mechanical designs, specifications, and technical submissions from contractors and vendors to ensure they meet the project requirements and comply with Swedish building codes and international standards.
Monitor the progress of mechanical works on-site, ensuring that they are completed in accordance with the approved schedule and within the allocated budget.
Ensure mechanical systems meet required quality standards, industry best practices, and legal regulations. Conduct regular site inspections and work closely with the Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) team to ensure compliance.
Proactively identify potential risks related to mechanical systems and take corrective actions to mitigate them.
Maintain open communication with the client, contractors, project managers, and other stakeholders to ensure that mechanical systems are delivered according to the agreed-upon project plan.
Oversee the procurement and installation of mechanical equipment (e.g., HVAC, cooling systems, pumps, air handling units, etc.) ensuring they meet specifications and quality standards.
Ensure that all mechanical installations are correctly implemented, including coordination of installations across mechanical, electrical, and other disciplines.
Supervise the testing and commissioning of mechanical systems to ensure they function as required.
Manage any changes to the mechanical scope of the project, ensuring any variations are properly documented, approved, and integrated into the overall project.
Prepare and maintain project reports, including progress updates, issue tracking, and meeting minutes. Document and report on any mechanical-related issues, with recommendations for resolution.
Candidate Profile
Qualifications and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Previous experience in mechanical engineering with a focus on large-scale Data Centre projects or mission-critical facilities
Deep knowledge of mechanical systems in Data Centres, including HVAC, cooling, fire suppression, plumbing, and air handling units. Familiarity with energy efficiency and sustainability in Data Centre designs is a plus.
Understanding of Swedish building codes, local regulations, and international standards related to mechanical systems in data centres
Proven experience in managing and overseeing large-scale construction projects, with a particular focus on mechanical systems and services.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish language skills are a plus.
Proficiency with mechanical design software and project management tools
RLB Employee Benefits
Our culture is built around enabling you to fulfil your potential, so you can look forward to benefits that include:
Hybrid Working - Working patterns to support your work-life balance.
Well-Rewarded - A competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement. As well as the opportunity to purchase up to five extra days.
Personal Development - A continuous learning and development programme, including established APC and in-house mentoring schemes.
Additional Benefits - We offer a wide range of benefits including professional membership subscriptions.
Exceptional Exposure - You'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different sectors and regions.
Social Responsibility - We hold team and social events as well as charity fundraising and volunteering activities.
Our Diversity & Inclusion Promise
We believe in building a diverse and inclusive environment where each person can be themselves, feel valued for their contribution and be challenged and supported to reach their full potential. We have a responsibility to support the communities in which we live and work, and that our workforce should reflect these communities and our clients. Our talent strategy should enable us to overcome bias in the construction industry by recruiting, retaining, developing, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce.
