Mechanical Lead
2024-11-01
The Mechanical Lead will oversee all mechanical maintenance and repair activities in the Meltshop area OR Caster area (Continuous Caster, Ladle Furnace, and RH Degasser areas).
The role includes managing day-to-day mechanical operations, coordinating shift labor, and ensuring that all mechanical systems and equipment function efficiently and safely. The Mechanical Lead will work closely with the Mechanical Maintenance Manager to ensure alignment with production goals and maintenance schedules. The role requires working in a multicultural environment, fostering teamwork and collaboration among a diverse group of employees.
Responsibilities:
Oversee mechanical systems and equipment maintenance, including troubleshooting and repair in Meltshop or Caster area.
Implement preventative maintenance programs and schedules to optimize equipment performance and lifespan.
Coordinate with the Mechanical Maintenance Manager to plan and execute mechanical projects, upgrades, and improvements.
Ensure mechanical systems comply with safety standards and regulations, conduct risk assessments and implement corrective measures as needed.
Manage inventory of mechanical parts and supplies, ensuring critical components are available for maintenance and repairs.
Participate in root cause analysis for mechanical failures, identifying corrective actions and ensuring timely resolution.
Train and develop the mechanical maintenance team to enhance their skills and improve operational performance.
Collaborate with other departments, including production and automation teams, to align maintenance activities with operational needs.
Maintain accurate records of mechanical maintenance activities, including work orders, maintenance logs, and equipment histories.
Foster effective communication and collaboration within a multicultural team, ensuring inclusivity and respect for diverse viewpoints.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Significant experience in industrial mechanical maintenance, preferably in a steel or metallurgical environment.
Leadership experience, preferably managing shift labor.
Hands-on experience with mechanical systems in heavy industrial settings.
Knowledge of safety regulations and maintenance best practices for mechanical equipment.
Strong knowledge of safety protocols in heavy industrial environments.
Familiarity with metallurgical production processes.
Mechanical system troubleshooting and diagnostics.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01
