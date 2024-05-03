Mechanical Engineer to Ligna Energy
Bravura Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2024-05-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
At Bravura, we work with staffing and recruitment. We offer opportunities for those who want to take the next step in their careers. Welcome to find your dream job through us - as a consultant or as a recruited employee.
About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, meaning the recruitment process is conducted through Bravura, and you will be employed directly by Ligna Energy.
About the company:
Ligna Energy was founded in 2017 and is a development company dedicated to innovative solutions with bio-based materials and smart production. The company develops green energy storage by creating batteries and supercapacitors from, among other things, by-products from the forest industry. They manufacture environmentally friendly energy storage based primarily on bio-based materials and a resource-efficient manufacturing method. The material technology is based on over ten years of research at Linköping University.
Their thin and flexible energy storage units are delivered to customers and partners, primarily used for self-sufficiency of wireless electronics. This often involves a connection to the "Internet of Things" technology area, surrounding sensor applications for smart buildings, electronic tags for trade and logistics, and smart cards. The operation is located in the heart of the industrial landscape in Linköping.
Ligna Energy is now seeking a new team member who wants to contribute and grow. As an employee, you will have the opportunity to build a broad network of expertise and work with sustainable development within an organization with great future visions.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a mechanical engineer, you are part of the team that manufactures and tests products in the lab and the team that sells and markets the product to the company's various customers. Thus, you are a vital link between their component manufacturing and application in systems that involve hardware and software. In the role of mechanical engineer, it is essential to creatively solve the company's challenges regarding product design and manufacturing by maintaining a good understanding of Ligna's product design, their system design, and the manufacturing machinery of the products.
Your responsibilities include developing system or comprehensive solutions for various steps in the production environment. This may involve the installation of purchased production equipment and adapting them to fit Ligna's products. Furthermore, you will draw, design, and construct the mechanical part of the product design in selected customer projects. In these cases, the interaction between electronics and the manufacturing of the system product is central.
Your responsibilities are:
• Design, draw, and design mechanical solutions in 2D/3D
• Evaluate and adapt production machinery
• Develop and produce demonstrators based on Ligna's energy storage
• Product design in customer projects
• Project management for product units and production automation
• Production of virtual products and systems (3D renderings)
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• University degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience
• Several years of work experience in a relevant field
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Practical experience in project management
• Strong technical interest
• Good aesthetic sense for industrial design Desirable
• Experience in developing comprehensive solutions for mechanical and mechatronic systems. Preferably from industrial applications
• Experience and knowledge of production technology and automation
To thrive in the role of mechanical engineer, you are a self-driven individual who, through strong drive and commitment, has the ability to move your work forward with good results. As a person, you are determined and like to see clear results from your work. Your motivation lies in delivering a good result and in the opportunity to develop and learn new things. Furthermore, you work closely with your colleagues, making it important that you enjoy collaborating with others. Finally, we believe that you are thorough in your work and you like to do things properly.
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Norrköping
Salary: According to agreement
Questions regarding Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here.
Curious about how our recruitment process is structured? You can find more information here.
If you have any questions about the position or your registration, please feel free to contact our candidate support via email, info@bravura.se
, or phone 010-171 47 10, and we will assist you. Please specify the position you are inquiring about.
We recommend that you submit your application promptly as we conduct an ongoing selection process. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Bianca Donohue bianca.donohue@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
8657148