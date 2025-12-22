Mechanical Designers for Aerospace Sector
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
Assignment Description
For our exciting client within the aerospace industry, we are now looking for two Mechanical Design Engineers to strengthen their team.
Key Responsibilities- Mechanical design and development of advanced components and systems.- Work with Creo and Windchill for modeling and documentation.- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure integration and performance.- Contribute to solving complex design challenges in demanding environments.- Support in material selection and design for manufacturability.
Required Competencies- Proven experience in mechanical design, preferably within aerospace or high-tech industries.- Documented experience and proficiency in Creo and Windchill.- Experience level: "Medior" to Senior.- Familiarity with geometric dimensioning and tolerancing is a strong plus.- Experience with hard-to-machine materials is meritorious.
ProfileWe are looking for proactive, solution-oriented consultants who are:- Positive and collaborative team players.- Driven and willing to take on challenging tasks.
Additional informationAssignment start: February 2026, but earlier start date might be possible.Duration: 3-6 months, with possible extensionLocation: Stockholm area (on-site, limited remote work possible upon agreement with client)Workload: Full-timeLanguage: Swedish is preferable, but English can suffice for the right candidate.
Assignment start: 2026-02-02
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 3-6 months
Geographical region: Sweden\Stockholms län,
Reply no later than: 2026-01-30
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
