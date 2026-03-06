Mechanical Designer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional scrum team in a packaging technology environment focused on package-forming functions for advanced filling machine systems. The team owns the work from planning through execution, and this role combines mechanical design with verification, prototyping and technical documentation.
This is a hands-on role where you will work closely with colleagues and suppliers to move development forward in an agile setting.
Job DescriptionCreate 3D designs in CAD
Develop, update and release technical documentation
Prototype solutions through 3D printing, ordering and modifying parts
Collaborate with suppliers regarding purchased and designed parts
Perform basic virtual verification activities
Define and conclude physical tests
Contribute to team planning and communication activities
Perform technical root cause analysis and risk assessments
RequirementsUniversity degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar
Some years of experience working as a mechanical engineer
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Fluent in Swedish, spoken and written
Ability to complete a required drug test before the assignment starts
Nice to haveExperience working with machine systems with moving parts
Experience in PTC Creo
Knowledge of PTC Suite for virtual verification
Application
