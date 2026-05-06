Mechanical Designer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a Scrum team working with mechanical design in an advanced packaging and food processing environment. This is a broad role where you take ownership from concept creation to industrialization, helping turn ideas into reliable and manufacturable solutions. You will work close to both the product and the people around it, collaborating with stakeholders across engineering, manufacturing, assembly and final testing.
The role combines design, verification and practical problem solving. You will contribute with construction work in Creo, plan and carry out validation activities, and support the journey from early design to consistent quality in production. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy following the full engineering chain and want real influence on how products are developed and improved.
Job DescriptionYou will design, specify and calculate mechanical equipment with focus on cost-efficient and manufacturable solutions.
You will develop, test and evaluate theoretical designs and turn them into practical solutions.
You will create layouts and technical specifications that support the wider organization.
You will plan and execute physical testing of your solutions and contribute to verification and validation activities.
You will lead technical review meetings with relevant stakeholders and drive alignment around design decisions.
You will troubleshoot issues found in the field or during production and help identify sustainable improvements.
You will support minor product lifecycle activities and contribute to simulation and virtual verification work.
You will help verify manuals and secure a smooth path to industrialization together with relevant teams.
RequirementsExperience working with mechanical design in a product development environment.
Strong knowledge of robust design methods such as DFTP, DFS and DFM.
Hands-on experience with Creo and PDMLINK.
Experience of assembly testing.
Interest in learning GPS.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Ability to complete a pre-assignment drug test.
Nice to haveKnowledge of filling machines.
Experience of hygienic design.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7690980-1984941". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9895331