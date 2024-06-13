Mechanical Design Engineer
Job Description
We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer (MDE) to join the development teams working with water related products.
You're going to be part of a technical team, working together in close cooperation with our development teams.
We need someone who is well-versed and ready for more to come. You will be working with product development and product improvement of running range, as well as handling the technical documentation and system administration. You are going to develop the mechanical design of products from concept sketch to final product. You will develop and maintain the digital models on a detail level, as well as ensuring that all mechanical requirements (legal and functional) are covered by the product design.
You will be in contact with IKEA of Sweden prototype department, evaluating construction with FEM analysis before testing on prototypes and finalizing and maintaining drawings with all relevant dimensions and tolerances.
Qualifications
You are well acquainted with 3D CAD engineering and have a strong commitment to deliver excellent solutions based on the end customer's needs. You have a good understanding of the design language and with a solid industrial experience from the field of sinks and washbasins as well as sanitary fittings. You have experience of solutions and knowledge in material like solid steel, ceramics and plastics. Knowledge within furniture and particle board is a bonus.
We believe that you are highly committed and self-driven person who can make it happen. IKEA is a truly global environment, with colleagues from all over the world and therefore you need to speak and write in English. Furthermore, you have good understanding of FEM analysis and basic structural dimensioning and knowledge of SolidWorks. You have a university degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Feel this is you? Have previous experience from similar roles? Then please reach out to us with an application. And yes, it will be a lot of fun!
What you will get
You will get a ton of trust from leaders and colleagues and there will be high expectations on you to perform and develop yourself and the business. Your manager will do the best to clear the way so that you can succeed in your job and develop towards your best self -at work and most importantly: You will be part of a team with smart, hardworking, caring, and down to earth people with a passion for Bathroom.
Additional information
The position is permanent, and based in Älmhult, Sweden. If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to our Hiring Manager Camilla Albertsson, +46 730 69 79 23 and if you are having questions about recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
. Warm welcome with your CV and motivational letter in English latest by 19th of June.
Please note that we are working with continuous selection in this process and may eventually close the ad earlier than stated.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
