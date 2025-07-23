Mechanical Design Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Teknikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla teknikjobb i Älmhult
2025-07-23
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about an organized home?
In Range Area Home organization, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organizing your space can be tricky - that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make your everyday just a little bit easier.
Job Description
Are you a creative and curious person with a passion for product design? Do you consider it a great opportunity to be the creative link between ideas and practical solutions and to really contribute to the development of IKEAs products? Then this could be your next challenge!
We are excited to announce an opening for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our fantastic engineering team in Range Area Home organization.
In the role as a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will be part of a product development team with an overall responsibility for the mechanical design. You will be expected to secure that our products are designed in an optimal way with strong focus on customer expectations and sustainability at lowest cost. To achieve this, you will have close collaboration with different stakeholders throughout the value chain.
In this assignment your main responsibilities will be:
To develop the mechanical design of products with different materials and functions related to the Home-organization range, from concept sketch to final product.
Lead implementation of IKEA platforms and standardized materials.
Secure that mechanical requirements are covered by the product design.
Create, maintain and develop 3D and 2D documentation according to IKEA CAD standard.
Evaluate constructions with Calculations and (FEM) simulations before testing on prototypes.
Capture learnings, share knowledge, and communicate with other functions across Range Areas and Matrix organization.
Some occasional travel and supplier visits may be required for the role.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is passionate about creating the best possible product for the customer at the right price, with the right quality, a beautiful design, and with a clear focus on sustainability.
We believe that you have:
University degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
You are driven to come up with new and innovative solutions.
Material and production knowledge in a variety of materials, including metals, plastic, and textiles.
Construction knowledge (Mechanical design, geometric dimensioning, tolerancing, simulation, drawing techniques and 3D modeling).
Knowledge using Computer Aided Design (CAD) programs and product lifecycle management systems such as SolidWorks and Windchill.
For this position we highly value great communication skills and the ability to lead yourself to make things happen.
To be successful in this role you also need to have both analytical and creative skills and the ability to transfer knowledge, concepts, and ideas into technical product designs and solutions.
Additional information
The position is in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day. While we do offer the possibility to work from home, embracing collaboration is important to us, which is why you should be able to be at our office the majority of the time.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you during August, after the vacation period.
In addition to your CV, please answer the following 2 questions in your application:
What do you feel will be your main contribution to this role and the team?
Which IKEA Value do you feel most connected with? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9435357