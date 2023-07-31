Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-07-31
Are you interested of working with mechanical design within the aviation industry? Are you ready for a challenging position where you get to develop both yourself and your skills? This is a opportunity for you who want to be part of a fast-growing company that operates at an international level. Today, we focus on our existing customer contracts while continuing to develop the product portfolio to match the needs of our future customers.
For this position, we are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer who wants to develop within the UAV area. Our products, Skeldar V-150 and V-200, are both UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) platforms developed for the military and civilian market worldwide.
This positions main task is to work with improvements on the design data. There is also an opportunity to develop your mechanical design skills within structural designs on the V-200 platform. You will belong to one of our four teams in the development department, which today consists of a total of about 50 employees in different disciplines. The position offers a varied and stimulating work with a high-tech product in an industry that is growing fast.
Do you want to become one of us? Don 't hesitate to send in an application.
We Offer:
• A workplace with open-minded, ambitious, and enthusiastic co-workers
• High tech and market leading products in the unmanned industry
• A dynamic workplace where you are a key player in our success
• An international environment with two sites, one in Switzerland and one in Sweden, and customers from all over the world
Responsibilities:
• Improvements on design data to support production and other stake holders.
• Development of mechanical and structural design.
• Select material, manufacturing process and components.
• Release design definition data in the form of drawings, CAD-models, and parts lists.
• Participate in conceptual studies to define design proposals.
Qualifications:
• University degree within Mechanical Engineering
• Extra meritorious: work life experience from the aviation industry
• Important personal characteristics: Ability to work together, communicative and a self-driven attitude
• Fluent language skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and in writing
Location / General:
• You will be located in Linköping
• Start immediately, considering possible notice
• Full-time position
• Employment with us at UMS Skeldar requires you to be vetted and approved in accordance with the security regulations in force at the time. Roles where we have security clearance requirements may, where appropriate, require certain nationality. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
UMS Skeldar Sweden AB
https://www.umsskeldar.aero
