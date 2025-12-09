Material
2025-12-09
Material Planner
About Qvantum
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
The world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
About the role
This is a hands-on, detail-oriented production role focused on planning, coordinating and prioritizing multiple material flows to avoid both shortages and overstock. As a Material Planner, you play a key role in the factory's scale-up phase by maintaining full control over inventory-what is in stock, what is incoming, and what is being produced-so that every production station receives the right materials in the right order, without interruptions.
Your responsibility is to ensure that all required materials, articles and components are available in the correct quantities and at the right time, enabling on-time product delivery to customers. Working in Monitor ERP, you manage material requirements and order flows, oversee in-house production of components, coordinate purchases from local suppliers, and keep inventory levels aligned with production needs and cost efficiency.
Main responsibilities:
Material Requirements Planning (MRP)
Run and analyze material requirement plans, production schedules and forecasted demand to identify and secure materials needed for production short- and midterm.
Maintain accurate system data (lead times, reorder points, minimum stock levels) to support reliable planning.
Evaluate and act on MRP results by creating, adjusting, or expediting production- and purchase orders.
From the Master Production Schedule (MPS), break down products according to demand and BOM structure, insert data in the right structure in Monitor and place work orders internally or call-off orders externally.
Material planning operations
Create, release, and manage purchase orders for raw materials, components, articles and consumables. Follow up on order confirmations, lead times, and shipping information from suppliers and internally from production.
Expedite or reschedule deliveries as necessary to align with production schedules and demand changes.
Collaborate with the procurement team in Hungary on price updates, supplier performance, and contract compliance on complicated supplier contracts, and manages simple local supplier standard contracts self.
Optimizes inventory and working capital. Supports cost efficiency through accurate planning and invoice management.
Inventory & material flow management
Maintain optimal inventory levels to ensure production continuity while minimizing excess stock and holding costs. Monitor inventory turnover, safety stock, and slow-moving or obsolete materials.
Perform regular stock analysis and contribute to inventory accuracy initiatives (e.g., cycle counting, reconciliation).
Support warehouse and logistics teams in managing material flow, storage optimization, and internal transfers.
Cross collaboration
Work closely with production planning, logistics, and with procurement team in Hungary to ensure a steady flow of materials into the factory and identifying potential shortages early.
Communicate proactively with production leaders and warehouse & logistics manager regarding any material constraints that could impact operations, adjust plans and ensure a running factory.
Support New Product Introduction (NPI) PM activities to ensure material availability e.g. samples orders for prototypes, logistics coordination with suppliers during test series, ramp-up planning.
Contribute to cross-functional problem-solving when material issues arise that affect delivery, quality or cost together with production-, quality- or finance-team.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business, Industrial Engineering, or a related field with few years of experience or Technical gymnasium with +10 years of experience of MRP, material planning and inventory control within a scale-up/high growth manufacturing environment.
Hands-on experience with ERP systems (Monitor ERP preferred) and understanding of MRP principles.
Technical skills
Strong understanding of BOMs, item structures, production dependencies, and the technical aspects of components, enabling clear linkage between material-handling issues and their impact on production flow, as well as identification of appropriate countermeasures. Solid knowledge of MRP logic, lead times, and overall supply-chain dynamics.
Proficiency in Monitor ERP or similar enterprise systems for material planning and inventory control, along with strong skills in Excel and data-analysis tools for tracking and reporting.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with the capacity to interpret data, identify trends, and develop practical solutions to prevent material shortages or overstocking.
Excellent organizational skills, including effective time management and prioritization, to handle multiple materials, suppliers, and orders simultaneously.
Power skills
Strong and proactive problem-solving ability, taking personal ownership of material readiness and measuring success through production-line stability and material availability.
Flags issues early and proactively proposes concrete solutions-not merely reporting problems-and follows up persistently with internal teams, production leaders, and suppliers until full resolution.
Effectively balances speed with control: keeps processes moving while enforcing essential discipline (e.g., supplier confirmations, lead-time validation). Stays composed under pressure and prioritizes well, distinguishing what is urgent from what is important.
Strong coordination skills, enabling timely and cost-efficient outcomes when working with multiple internal and external stakeholders.
High drive, clear and direct communication style, and strong collaboration skills that support effective relationship building.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish language skills are a plus.
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
Hope to hear from you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08
Qvantum Energi AB
(org.nr 556476-1954)
Ji-Te Gatan 7 (visa karta
)
265 38 ÅSTORP
9636024