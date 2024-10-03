Master Thesis - Improving Vehicle Efficiency Accuracy
Transport solutions are a vital part of the modern lifestyle we live in today. At Volvo Group we are committed to driving prosperity by improving our technologies. With growing environmental and regulatory demands, enhancing energy efficiency will be crucial to achieving our mission.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Background
Transport solutions are a vital part of the modern lifestyle we live in today. At Volvo Group we are committed to driving prosperity by improving our technologies. With growing environmental and regulatory demands, enhancing energy efficiency will be crucial to achieving our mission.
Our department Customer Features Verification focuses on various features, including vehicle fuel/energy economy, CO2 emission, performance and drivability. We are hands-on when conducting physical test, performing cutting-edge data analysis and complete vehicle simulations to evaluate these features.
About the thesis work:
This project aims to develop a virtual sensor that accurately estimates fuel/energy usage based on data from advanced sensors. By utilizing data analytics, machine learning, and simulation techniques, the virtual sensor will improve fuel efficiency monitoring, reduce dependence on physical sensors, and contribute to sustainable transportation solutions.
We are looking for two students for this MSc. thesis proposal with a scope of 30 ECTS credits.
Project start: January/February 2025. Physical location: Volvo GTT (Group Truck Technology), Lundby, Göteborg
About you:
We expect that you are finishing your studies in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Applied Physics or similar.
Background in Automotive Engineering or equivalent and an interest for automotive industry is a plus.
You should be familiar with Python.
Ready for the next move?
If you have any questions please reach out to contact persons:
Staffan Luong (Industrial Supervisor), Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT),
Telephone: +46 765537199
Email: staffan.luong@volvo.com
Vineet Kothari (Industrial Supervisor), Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT),
Telephone: +46 738676418
Email: vineet.kothari@consultant.volvo.com
Professor (Examiner), to be defined
Last application date is 31 of October 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.



Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future.
