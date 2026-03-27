Marketing Manager - ARC Raiders
Embark Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Marketing Manager at Embark, you will play a key role in supporting the planning and execution of our marketing campaigns. Working closely with the Marketing Lead, you'll help bring campaigns to life by ensuring that timelines, deliverables, and communication across teams stay organized and on track.
This role is both operational and collaborative. You'll coordinate between internal teams and external partners, help manage campaign assets, and maintain the systems and processes that keep marketing running smoothly. You're someone who enjoys creating structure, bringing order to complexity, and making sure nothing falls through the cracks.
You'll work at the center of our marketing operations - helping campaigns launch successfully, supporting performance tracking, and ensuring teams have the information they need to move quickly and effectively.
Everyone at Embark contributes as game makers and culture creators. Your willingness to learn, stay curious, and help improve how we work together will be an important part of your success in this role.
Example of responsibilities
Support the setup, launch, and day-to-day coordination of marketing campaigns
Maintain campaign timelines, trackers, and other sources of truth to ensure deliverables stay on schedule
Coordinate between internal teams across marketing, game teams, and central functions
Act as a point of contact for external partners and agencies during campaign execution
Help traffic, review, and organize creative assets while ensuring technical specifications are met
Assist with promotions planning and campaign logistics across channels
Track campaign KPIs and help compile performance reports
Support the development of marketing processes, tools, and systems that improve visibility and workflow
Coordinate with vendors and partners on invoicing and administrative tasks
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Experience in marketing coordination, campaign management, project coordination, or similar roles
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects and timelines simultaneously
Experience working cross-functionally with different teams and stakeholders
An eye for detail and an ability to bring structure to complex projects
Familiarity with marketing tools, project management systems, or campaign tracking workflows
Interest in games, entertainment, or creative industries
Excellent communication skills and native-level proficiency in written English
A proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative mindset
Professional English communication skills.
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7474621-1917622". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9824329