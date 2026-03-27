Marketing Manager - ARC Raiders

Embark Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-27


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As a Marketing Manager at Embark, you will play a key role in supporting the planning and execution of our marketing campaigns. Working closely with the Marketing Lead, you'll help bring campaigns to life by ensuring that timelines, deliverables, and communication across teams stay organized and on track.
This role is both operational and collaborative. You'll coordinate between internal teams and external partners, help manage campaign assets, and maintain the systems and processes that keep marketing running smoothly. You're someone who enjoys creating structure, bringing order to complexity, and making sure nothing falls through the cracks.
You'll work at the center of our marketing operations - helping campaigns launch successfully, supporting performance tracking, and ensuring teams have the information they need to move quickly and effectively.
Everyone at Embark contributes as game makers and culture creators. Your willingness to learn, stay curious, and help improve how we work together will be an important part of your success in this role.
Example of responsibilities

Support the setup, launch, and day-to-day coordination of marketing campaigns

Maintain campaign timelines, trackers, and other sources of truth to ensure deliverables stay on schedule

Coordinate between internal teams across marketing, game teams, and central functions

Act as a point of contact for external partners and agencies during campaign execution

Help traffic, review, and organize creative assets while ensuring technical specifications are met

Assist with promotions planning and campaign logistics across channels

Track campaign KPIs and help compile performance reports

Support the development of marketing processes, tools, and systems that improve visibility and workflow

Coordinate with vendors and partners on invoicing and administrative tasks

We would love if you have

A creative and curious mind

Experience in marketing coordination, campaign management, project coordination, or similar roles

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects and timelines simultaneously

Experience working cross-functionally with different teams and stakeholders

An eye for detail and an ability to bring structure to complex projects

Familiarity with marketing tools, project management systems, or campaign tracking workflows

Interest in games, entertainment, or creative industries

Excellent communication skills and native-level proficiency in written English

A proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative mindset

Professional English communication skills.

This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7474621-1917622".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Embark Studios AB (org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta)
111 47  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Embark Studios

Jobbnummer
9824329

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