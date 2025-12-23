Marketing Lead
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Marketing Lead for H&M Brand, you will be a key player in setting and delivering the overarching marketing strategy and quarterly plans that drive our brand forward. You'll own one quarter at a time-defining the strategy, plan and budget-and ensure end-to-end delivery. Your work will be based on insights and business priorities, collaborating closely with analytics and insights teams, marketing leads, and regional marketing teams. You'll create clear, actionable plans and briefs for Creative Production, Media and PR teams, ensuring content and campaigns align with brand objectives. This role offers significant autonomy and requires strategic thinking, strong project leadership, and the ability to stand firm when plans need protection. You'll also drive follow-up and feedback loops to keep execution on track.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work alongside other marketing leads, Head of Marketing Steering, insights managers and a highly collaborative marketing leadership team. Together, you'll partner with creative, media, and PR teams to bring strategies to life.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A minimum of 8+ years of strategic marketing experience, balancing long-term vision and short-term objectives
A minimum of 5+ years of leadership experience, with previous reporting line max two layers from CMO (or similar)
Proven track record in developing and executing marketing strategies aligned with business goals
Ability to leverage AI-powered tools to identify high-impact strategies, optimise budget allocation and predict performance outcomes
Proven ability to set and execute marketing strategies across multiple markets and channels
Strong knowledge of media planning and content orchestration
Experience working with diverse target groups and complex calendars
Excellent project management skills and ability to ensure plans are delivered end-to-end
And people who are...
Open, positive and collaborative-100% a team player
Confident engaging with senior leadership and influencing decisions
Humble, curious and eager to learn
Proactive and communicative, with strong organisational skills
Preferred background:
Global experience in retail fashion or lifestyle brands
Exposure to companies with multiple customer segments
Familiarity with insights-driven planning and budget allocation
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
