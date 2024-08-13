Marketing Creative Lead
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
For our Stockholm-based studio, we are seeking a Marketing Creative Lead to guide our Internal Creative Team, which consists of creative producers and artists. This team is dedicated to providing our marketing departments with high-performing creative assets, developing a comprehensive creative strategy, and continually enhancing it. To excel in this position, you should possess a creative mind, the ability to develop innovative ideas, and the skill to tell compelling stories in static, short video, and playable ad formats with a user-centred design. You and your team will play a central role within the broader Marketing department, collaborating closely with User Acquisition (your primary client), Product Marketing, Product, User Research, and Business Intelligence teams.
You will have impact and fun at work by doing:
Lead a team of producers and artists to transform your creative ideas into successful deliverables
Own and develop the User Acquisition creative strategy by leveraging performance insights and benchmarks from our competitive mobile publishing landscape
Formulate hypotheses around successful creative design and test them through carefully planned experiments with the support of the UA team
Oversee the creative ideation, production, and reporting processes, ensuring their effective development
Increase the efficiency and production speed of the Internal Creative Team through effective resource management and prioritisation
Analyse trends in creatives from our competitors and translate these findings into actionable insights for our creative ideation
Develop captivating stories for our players in condensed video formats, primarily for mobile devices but also adaptable to other platforms/placements
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Solid leadership and project management skills with the ability to inspire a team of creative producers and artists in the Agile environment
A proven track record in art/creative direction or design within an advertising environment, preferably using user-centric methods
A good understanding of art and video production pipelines
A creative and data-driven mindset, some proficiency with Excel/Google sheets
Fluent skills in English, both written and spoken
Nice to have:
An affinity with mobile gaming and an understanding of the main advertising channels and formats. Affinity with casual gaming is a plus.
A good understanding of Performance Marketing/User Acquisition and its most commonly used Key Performance Indicators.
A prior experience in working in a UA creative production team
Please submit your CV in English and attach a portfolio.
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
