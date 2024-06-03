Marketing Coordinator
Hantverksdata Holding II AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Danderyd
2024-06-03
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hantverksdata Holding II AB i Danderyd
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Early 2024, EQT and Adelis took a decisive step to jointly invest in HVD Group, further expanding our fantastic group with the addition of Next One Technology and Craftnote. HVD group provides cloud-based software to customers working in the field of installation and construction across Europe, offering modern solutions to an entire industry in dire need of digitalisation. Our mission is to enable and drive an industry transformation, enhancing efficiency and sustainability for all customer segments- one business at a time!
Role Description:
As the Marketing Coordinator at HVD Group, you are pivotal in ensuring seamless internal communication and synchronization between the marketing, sales, and customer operations teams. You will coordinate and manage customer and sales events and serve as the main point of contact for internal material requests. Your role involves a mix of administrative, coordination, and creative tasks, requiring a keen eye for detail and a strong sense of brand aesthetics.
Responsibilities:
Internal Communication and Coordination:
- Facilitate ongoing communication and coordination between the marketing, sales, and customer operation departments to ensure alignment on projects and initiatives.
- Organize regular sync meetings and updates to keep all stakeholders informed and engaged.
Event Management:
- Plan, coordinate, and execute sales and customer events in collaboration with the Sales and Customer operations departments.
- Manage logistics, vendor relationships, and event timelines to ensure smooth execution of all events.
Material and Creative Requests:
- Act as the primary contact for all internal material requests, including presentations, promotional materials, corporate apparel, and signage.
- Work closely with external vendors and internal teams to design and procure high-quality materials that reflect the company's brand standards.
Administrative Support:
- Assist in the scheduling, budgeting, and administrative tasks related to marketing projects and events.
- Maintain inventory of promotional materials and oversee the distribution to sales and customer success teams as needed.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in marketing, communication, or similar field.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role, preferably within SaaS.
- Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Experience in event planning and execution.
- Familiarity with creating and managing production of marketing materials.
- Excellent communication skills in English, and interpersonal skills to interact effectively with all levels of the organization.
- Creative flair with a good understanding of brand and design principles.
- Ability to work independently and make decisions under tight deadlines.
- Comfortable using project management software and tools.
If you share our enthusiasm and vision but worry that your experience does not match all the specified qualifications, apply anyway! You may be the ideal candidate for this role or another in our ever-growing organization.
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hantverksdata Holding II AB
(org.nr 559157-9973), https://hvdgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
HVD Group Jobbnummer
8726285