Marketing Analyst & Strategy Manager
Conrec Infinity AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Conrec Infinity AB i Malmö
About the role
Conrec Infinity AB is seeking an experienced Marketing Analyst & Strategy Manager to join our team in Malmö, Sweden. The role combines data-driven marketing analysis with strategic brand and campaign management, supporting business growth across digital and international markets.
Main responsibilities
• Analyse behavioral and engagement data using tools such as Google Analytics and Firebase to inform segmentation, lifecycle strategy, and campaign optimization
• Develop and manage multi-channel marketing campaigns across email, social media, and paid channels
• Build and maintain performance dashboards tracking KPIs including ROI, CPA, and customer lifetime value
• Design and implement lead-nurturing workflows using CRM and marketing automation tools (e.g. HubSpot, Salesforce, Mailchimp)
• Lead brand positioning and content strategy, including LinkedIn and digital channels
• Conduct market and audience segmentation analysis to support go-to-market planning
• Present performance insights and strategic recommendations to senior stakeholders
• Collaborate with external consultants and cross-functional teams on product and messaging alignment
Qualifications
• University degree in Economics, Marketing, Business, or a related field (Bachelor's minimum; Master's preferred)
• At least three years of professional experience in marketing strategy, analytics, or brand management
• Proficiency in data analysis tools such as Python (Pandas, NumPy), Excel, and Stata
• Hands-on experience with CRM platforms and marketing automation tools
• Strong understanding of digital marketing channels, SEO/SEM, and web analytics
• Excellent communication skills in English; additional languages are an advantage
• Ability to work independently and in cross-cultural, international team settings
Employment conditions
Salary and employment conditions are in accordance with industry standards for equivalent positions in the marketing and communications sector in Sweden. The position includes vacation pay, pension contributions, and health benefits as prescribed by Swedish law and standard industry practice. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24
E-post: adnan.sorlija@conrecinfinity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Conrec Infinity AB
(org.nr 559213-4190)
Grynbodgatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 33 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Conrec Malmö Jobbnummer
9848833