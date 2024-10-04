Manager Drives Electrical and Mechanical Design - 459735
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Västerås
2024-10-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Manager Drives Electrical and Mechanical Design based in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Marko PIKKARAINEN (Manager Drives System Västerås), and work alongside collaborative teammates.
We'll look to you to:
Being the direct line manager of approx. 9 persons at site, including engineering experts.
Leading and driving the team to ensure all the activities are done efficiently, with quality and on time.
Develop on-site engineering staff including succession planning and competence matrix deployment
Accountable for:
Engineering tender commitment and project/R&D engineering QCD
People and resource management incl. Management of site engineering workload and workforce
Supervision of key technical decisions and safety critical issues
Monitoring of engineering actions in projects
Supporting and promoting innovations
Responsible for:
Management and organization of design engineering department
Manage interfaces with other stakeholders for co-engineering specially with CDS, Traction Engineering, process engineering and co-development with sourcing/supplier
Contribute to site Engineering strategy
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master Degree in a relevant Engineering Field
Strong Leadership and people management experience
Technical decision making incl. value analyses methodologies
Engineering strategy and vision definition
Knowledge & Experience : Project management incl. work package, risk and opportunity management
> 5 years' experience
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
• Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
• Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
• Contribute to innovative projects
• Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
• Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
• Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8939276