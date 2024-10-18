Manager Application Services, Sweden
Join Outokumpu' s IT Insourcing Journey!
Title: Manager, Application Services, Sweden
Location: Avesta, Torshälla, Degerfors (Sweden)
Are you an experienced IT leader ready to drive transformation and lead a high-performing team? Outokumpu is embarking on an exciting IT insourcing journey, and we are looking for a Manager, Application Services Sweden to play a key role in this transformation. Join us as we build our new office in Katowice, Poland, and expand our IT capabilities across multiple locations.
What You'll Do:
Build & lead a team of 8 IT specialists (3 in Sweden & 5 in Poland) focused on application management, support, and development.
Oversee application management services for all Outokumpu sites in Sweden, including Avesta, Nyby, and Degerfors.
Collaborate close with peer 's & international teams to deliver innovative, high-quality IT solutions.
Manage service performance, budgets, and compliance, ensuring adherence to security and operational standards.
Drive continuous improvement in IT service delivery and application development, supporting our global operations.
Ensure seamless, efficient IT operations by managing both internal teams and external partners.
Manage external contractors and service providers, ensuring smooth collaboration and high-quality service delivery.
Why You'll Love It:
Grow With Us: Develop your IT leadership skills as you work with a mix of technologies and lead an ambitious team.
Be a Part of Transformation: Take a leading role in replacing external services with in-house expertise as we reshape IT at Outokumpu.
Impact Matters: Your leadership will be crucial in elevating service quality and driving innovation within a global organization.
What We're Looking For:
A degree in IT or equivalent experience.
5+ years of experience in IT application management, in a multinational environment is a plus.
Strong leadership capabilities with previous experience of managing teams. Preferable in a multinational environment.
Previous experience in project management or involvement in IT projects is a plus.
Experience working with external contractors and service providers.
A passion for continuous improvement, innovation, and a proactive approach to IT service management.
Knowledge of Oracle & Microsoft environments.
Excellent communication skills in English & Swedish.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Professional growth and the opportunity to shape the future of IT within a global organization.
A collaborative, inclusive work culture where your ideas and leadership will make a difference.
Application Deadline: Please submit your application and CV in English by the latest 10th of November 2024.
For more information, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner, Julia Enstrom at Julia.enstroem@outokumpu.com
. The position may be filled earlier, so apply soon!
Union representatives:
Patrik Sundell (Unionen), 073-0496322, Patrik.Sundell@Outokumpu.com
Patrik Norberg (Ledarna), 070 0881206, patrik.norberg@outokumpu.com
At Outokumpu, we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strive to provide equal opportunities for all our employees.
Ready to make a difference? Apply today and be a part of our journey!
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs some 8 500 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com
