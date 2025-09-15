Manager

SaaS Recman AB / Assistentjobb / Haninge
2025-09-15


Manager Position

We are seeking a talented and experienced Manager to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing operations, leading staff, and driving business growth.

Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement strategic plans to achieve organizational goals
Manage and motivate a team of professionals to peak performance
Oversee daily operations and ensure smooth workflow
Analyze data and reports to inform decision-making
Collaborate with other departments to enhance overall business performance
Ensure compliance with company policies and industry regulations

Qualifications:
Proven experience in a managerial role
Strong leadership and communication skills
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities
Proficiency in relevant software and business tools
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or related field (Master's preferred)

What We Offer:
Competitive compensation package
Opportunities for professional development and career growth
Collaborative and innovative work environment
Comprehensive benefits package

Join our team and make a significant impact on our organization's success. Apply now to take the next step in your management career!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SaaS Recman AB (org.nr 559171-5643), https://dev.recmancore.com/user/customer.php?customer_id=426238

Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil.

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Test Company For Mscript Breus

Kontakt
Anna Breus (stage)
a.breus+stage@recman.no

Jobbnummer
9509820

