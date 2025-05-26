Machine Learning Engineer
Assignment: Machine Learning Engineer - Onsite in Stockholm
We are seeking an experienced Machine Learning Engineer who combines strong software engineering skills with a deep understanding of data-driven systems. This role is ideal for professionals with 5-10 years of total industry experience, including at least 3 years of hands-on software development, who have transitioned into machine learning and enjoy creating scalable, real-world ML solutions.
Responsibilities:
Design and implement intelligent software systems powered by ML and AI, working with large-scale datasets and applying techniques such as feature engineering, model selection, evaluation, deployment, and monitoring.
Develop and manage scalable infrastructure for data processing and machine learning workflows, supporting robust pipelines and full model lifecycle operations.
Apply engineering best practices to ML development, ensuring code is modular, efficient, and maintainable.
Build internal tools, services, and reusable components to accelerate ML delivery-such as feature stores, model registries, monitoring systems, and experiment tracking.
Collaborate within cross-functional agile teams, working closely with data scientists, software developers, and stakeholders to turn data insights into production-ready systems.
Profile Requirements:
Academic background in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related discipline-or equivalent professional experience.
5-10 years of experience in tech, including 3+ years as a software engineer.
Advanced Python programming skills and experience building production-grade systems.
Proven track record of deploying machine learning models into live environments and maintaining them using modern MLOps approaches (e.g., containerization, CI/CD, testing).
Solid understanding of cloud services, ideally Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Vertex AI, but other platforms (AWS, Azure) are also relevant.
Comfort working with high-volume structured and unstructured data, including both streaming and batch processing.
Familiarity with popular machine learning libraries such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Scikit-learn, with a pragmatic mindset for tool selection.
Strong collaboration skills and experience contributing to agile team environments.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience building internal ML tools or platforms.
Knowledge of experimentation frameworks and statistical evaluation methods.
Familiarity with DevOps tools and infrastructure-as-code solutions like Docker, Kubernetes, or Terraform.
Additional Details:
Cloud certification (GCP, AWS, or Azure) is required. If not already certified, the consultant must obtain certification within one month of starting.
Location: 100% onsite in Stockholm (remote work is not an option for this role).
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
