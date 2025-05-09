Machine Learning Engineer
2025-05-09
Assignment: Machine Learning Engineer
Duration: May 26, 2025 - October 31, 2025 (5 months) with a potential extension
Location: Stockholm - onsite presence required 2-3 days per week (fully remote is not an option)
Role Overview:
This assignment focuses on developing and operationalizing advanced AI/ML solutions within a collaborative and data-rich environment. You will join a cross-functional engineering team, contributing to the end-to-end development of scalable ML products and infrastructure that support large-scale data-driven applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and enhance machine learning solutions by working with large datasets, experimenting with new models, crafting features, validating results, and deploying production-ready applications.
Design and maintain data infrastructure to support AI/ML projects at scale.
Apply best practices in software engineering to develop clean, maintainable, and scalable code with long-term architectural vision in mind.
Create reusable components, services, and frameworks to streamline machine learning workflows (e.g., model versioning, feature reuse, A/B testing).
Collaborate closely with engineers, data scientists, and business stakeholders in a fast-paced agile team environment to strengthen the internal AI platform.
Required Skills & Experience:
A university degree (BSc or MSc) in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar discipline, or comparable practical experience.
Minimum of 4 years' experience in a machine learning engineering role or equivalent.
Hands-on developer who enjoys coding and applying software engineering principles to ML projects.
Proven track record in delivering ML solutions into production environments.
Strong proficiency in Python (minimum 3 years) and experience with modern development practices.
Solid experience working with cloud platforms for ML workflows, preferably Google Cloud (GCP) and Vertex AI.
Deep understanding of MLOps, including building ML pipelines and automating model deployment.
Familiarity with a range of machine learning and AI techniques and experience with various frameworks and tools.
Proficient in handling high-volume, diverse data streams (batch and real-time), and a solid foundation in data structures, storage systems, and databases.
Comfortable working in agile teams, promoting collaboration, experimentation, and data-informed development.
Certification Requirement:
A valid cloud certification from Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, or Amazon Web Services (AWS) is mandatory.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
