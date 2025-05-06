Machine Learning Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
The primary tasks for a Machine Learning Engineer in MLE area are:
Develop AI/ML software products including but not limited to explore large data set, try out new algorithms, feature engineering, test and evaluate model output, deploy the solution for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of the company
Design, develop and maintain the large-scale data infrastructure required for the AI/ML projects.
Leverage on understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed, and future-proof code.
Develop solutions, components, services and frameworks to address common needs in AI/ML projects, like feature reuse, model traceability, A/B test, etc.
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within the company.
Required skills and experiences:
Have a BSc or MSc degree in computer science, engineering or related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Have 4+ years' professional experience working in relevant role(s) for a Machine Learning Engineer.
A hands-on person who loves coding, and like applying software engineering practices to machine learning projects.
Have experience in developing software products that have been successfully deployed to production.
Have several years of coding experience in modern programming languages, and strong background in Python programming, i.e. 3+ years.
Have great experience with cloud technologies for ML development, preferably Google Cloud and Vertex AI.
Have solid experience in MLOps practices, developing ML pipelines, and deploying ML applications to production.
Have a strong working knowledge of a variety of AI/ML techniques and experience working with different frameworks.
Have experience handling high volume heterogeneous data (both batch and stream) and a solid understanding of data structures, databases, and data storage technologies.
Familiar with agile ways of working, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9323573