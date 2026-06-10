Staff Automation Controls Engineer
Cepheid AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Solna
2026-06-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cepheid, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives—and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact – innovating at the speed of life.
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate, molecular diagnostic systems and tests. As a member of our team, you'll get to make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development. Our mission drives us to develop groundbreaking solutions for the world's most complex health challenges. Together, we bring MORE change to the world.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Staff Automation Controls Engineer collaborates with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration automation software components. They design, configure, implement, and maintain Ignition SCADA systems for manufacturing processes and equipment. Additionally, collaborate with IT team to implement cybersecurity measures to protect controls and SCADA systems from cyber threats and ensure data integrity and system reliability.
The Staff Automation and Controls Engineer stays current on industry advancements and best practices in controls and SCADA technologies to proactively identify opportunities for system enhancements and upgrades.
This position reports to the Manager – Automation and Controls and is part of the Automation Controls, Electrical & Safety Engineering group located in Solna, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Be part of the full Project development lifecycle (including, architecture, design, implementation, review, validation, support, version control using GitLab).
As an expert in Ignition and Controls, be a mentor to other engineers in the team.
Design custom automation equipment & develop programs for SCADA (Ignition), PLCs HMIs, and all required ancillary devices.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations related to Controls and SCADA systems design and operation.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to SCADA system performance, communication protocols and data acquisition.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree with 8+ years of related work experience OR Master's degree in field with 6+ years of related work experience OR Doctoral degree in field with 3+ years of work experience.
Must have in-depth PLC program design and development Rockwell software (RS Logix, FactoryTalk), and Vision Inspection Systems (Cognex) experience.
In depth experience with Ignition's both Perspective and Vision modules, Database (PostgreSQL and MySQL) management, python scripting and Ignition historian module.
Experience working various device interfaces like DeviceNet, Ethernet/IP, OPC UA, TCP, UDP, MQTT, SECS/GEM, REST API etc.
Experience in implementing and managing complex on-prem and cloud architecture for Ignition SCADA system.
Travel:
Ability to travel up to ~15%, including overnight stays as needed, to other company sites, or manufacturing facilities of equipment builders. International travel may be required depending on project scope.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Integrating MES systems with SCADA.
Working in an FDA regulated environment.
Project management skills are a plus.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: TASweden@danaher.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cepheid AB
(org.nr 556595-6181)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 27 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9958404