Machine Learning Engineer
2024-11-26
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Machine Learning Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Build and manage data pipelines using BigQuery, Cloud Composer/Airflowand Dataflow.
Develop and maintain scalable ML workflows using Vertex AI Pipelines and Kubeflow Pipelines.
Manage cloud resources, including IAM, service accounts and Data Catalog, ensuring secure and efficient operations.
Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code for cloud environments.
Write clean, efficient Python code following best practices, including OOP, flake8, mypy, black, and pre-commit.
Design and execute unit tests and end-to-end tests with tools like Pytest, fixtures, and Unittest.
Work with Unix systems to manage environments and install applications in Docker.
Create CI/CD pipelines in GitHub Actions or Azure DevOps, resolving merge conflicts and ensuring smooth version control workflows.
Utilize Docker for containerization of applications and workflows.
Use DBT for transforming and modeling data, particularly within GCP ecosystems.
Apply advanced SQL skills for querying, transforming and analyzing large datasets.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
