Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) is on an exciting growth journey and we're now looking for an M&A Manager. If you're keen to shape our business development and take an active role in M&A project management, financial analysis, and deal execution, this is the position for you!
Joining our experienced team of industry experts, ex top-tier management consultants and bankers, you'll gain extraordinary insights and exposure to our business and its ambitious leaders. We welcome you to an open, agile, and action-oriented environment, where we set the bar high and achieve our goals together.
Your responsibility
In this position, you actively support the identification, analysis, and evaluation of potential acquisition targets. From sourcing to due diligence and post-closing performance management, you ensure success and alignment with our strategic direction. Your expertise in financial modeling, deal structuring, and valuation is invaluable in discussions and transactions.
To support smooth and efficient M&A processes, you collaborate closely with SMR's management team, business units, external advisors and other key stakeholders. You prepare decision-making materials for the CEO and Board of Sandvik to execute our strategy. By gathering data and drawing meaningful conclusions, you identify key factors and potential risks, contributing to the development of our M&A best practices.
You report directly to the Vice President Strategy & Business Development for SMR and work closely with stakeholders internally. The preferred location is our headquarters in Stockholm where we offer you a hybrid work solution. International travel is a natural part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for a candidate with several years M&A experience and strong business acumen. You have a comprehensive M&A skill set and a proven track record of successfully executed projects throughout the transaction lifecycle. Your background likely includes experience in investment banking, corporate M&A, private equity, or related fields. Knowledge of the industrial, software and/or mining space is advantageous. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent communication skills in English.
You're accustomed to a dynamic environment and manage stakeholders effectively. You're known for your investigative, collaborative, and flexible approach, combining strategic vision with prompt action. By maintaining composure and staying structured at all times, you display confidence and clarity. You gather and evaluate information resourcefully, offering insightful recommendations and encouraging us to consider diverse perspectives.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
For further information about this position, please contact Kristoffer Hessedahl, Vice President Strategy & Business Development - SMR, kristoffer.hessedahl@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 16, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0075550.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees.
