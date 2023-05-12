M&A Analyst
Adven Sverige AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adven Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Örebro
, Hällefors
, Mora
eller i hela Sverige
We are all in the middle of a huge energy transition, living in a world where we have to reconsider, rethink and redo. Working with district heating, industrial solutions and geoenergy puts us in the driver's seat. To meet the challenges we are facing, we partner up with our customers, municipalities and suppliers. Being stronger, faster and sharper together, we deliver and develop reliable, sustainable, efficient and competitive solutions for societies, today and over time.
As an Analyst, M&A and Partnerships, your role is to support and execute the M&A strategy of the Group. Your tasks will include creating and developing financial models, researching potential targets, and preparing documentation for internal and external presentations. You will also have an important role in financial shareholder reporting. You will be part of the M&A and Partnerships team supporting in transactions in Sweden and across Adven's geographical footprint. Through the shareholder reporting tasks, you will gain a good perspective on Adven Group as a whole and get exposure to shareholders and Group management.
We offer you:
• A position in a dynamic team of finance & energy professionals in an international, fast-growing company
• A role in the transaction team working from deal origination to due diligence, negotiations and closing
• Flexible working environment with a combination of remote working possibility and days at our office at Stockholm
• Strong learning curve in M&A, valuation/modelling, finance, energy, and infrastructure
Your daily tasks include:
• Creating and maintaining financial models to analyze and valuate companies
• Participating in M&A projects including origination, due diligence, negotiations, and valuations
• Preparing documentation for internal and shareholder decision-making on M&A transactions
• Maintaining and developing Group level financial model, having an important role in shareholder reporting
To succeed in this position:
You are a proactive person with good analytical skills, attention to detail and passion for problem-solving. You have an ability to work independently and prioritize your work to achieve set targets. We think that you are hands-on with an entrepreneurial attitude and sprit. Among your other skills are networking, teamwork and communication skills, also when working remotely.
Preferably you have a Master's degree in finance or engineering (e.g. industrial engineering) and have 1 to 4 years of experience from e.g. investment banking, consulting (energy), corporate M&A or strategy.
Other skills:
• Experience of creating complex financial models and company valuations
• Good understanding of different valuation methods, e.g., LBO and DCF valuations
• Experience or interest in the energy sector
• Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
To apply
Please submit your CV and application in English. We are actively engaged in the recruitment process and the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
At Adven we find diversity and inclusion important, and we value the benefits brought to our company when aiming for equality in gender, ethnic background, and cultural diversity. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adven Sverige AB
(org.nr 556702-9516), https://adven.com/fi/ Arbetsplats
Adven Group Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adven Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7773221