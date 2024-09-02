Logistics Specialist
2024-09-02
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Logistics Specialist
The Logistics Specialist will be responsible overseeing and coordinating all transport, logistics and distribution of goods and materials for their appointed construction stream. They will act as the link between the construction team and the transport provider and off-site warehouses. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of international logistics or freight forwarding as well documentation and processes involved. You enjoy to take ownership and continuously searchfor improvement opportunities in transportation process to support your team. Our changing project environment you able to create structure and organize daily work.
Responsibilities:
Be the focal point for all transport and logistics related matters for movement of goods for their specified construction stream.
Responsible for variety of shipments from point of origin to the onsite warehouse and handover to contractors.
Close co-operationwith the appointed transport companymonitor, track and ensure on time delivery of shipments.
Have wide knowledge of international shipping and related documentation
Assesses carrier performance with respect to set KPIs
Prepares and organizes a daily transportation schedule to site.
Follow-up on deviations, logistic cost and reporting
Qualifications:
3+ years of experience in Logistics, Supply Chain or freight forwarding.
Strong knowledge of international logistics operations, distribution systems, including routing, scheduling and tracking.
Experience in booking sea freight shipments involving containers and break bulk, rail and air freight.
Knowledge of transportation of Out Of Gauge Heavy Haulage Transports.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools and logistics platforms/ERP systems.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
