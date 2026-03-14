Logistics & Planning Specialist
Altris AB / Logistikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla logistikjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Some of the things you 'll do
Warehouse & Logistics Operations
• Coordinate all warehouse activities, including receipt, storage, internal movement, and dispatch of materials.
• Accept inbound materials, verify delivery documentation, and ensure proper handling and storage, including hazardous materials.
• Manage inventory of raw materials, components, consumables, tools, and PPE.
• Plan, book, and coordinate outbound shipments, including domestic and international transport.
• Ensure compliance with ADR regulations for packaging, labelling, and transport of dangerous goods related to battery materials.
• Maintain an organized, safe, and efficient warehouse environment, supporting both R&D and pilot line operations.
• Perform hands-on warehouse tasks as required (e.g., material handling, packaging, inventory checks).
• Execute hands-on material planning and ordering for production-related items
• Own waste and recycling management for production line materials and the overall facility.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
A university degree is not strictly required; however, significant hands-on experience (e.g., 3+ years) in logistics, warehouse management, or material planning within an industrial or manufacturing environment is essential.
• Experience in environments involving hazardous materials, chemicals, or batteries is highly desirable.
• Experience with ERP systems (preferably Dynamics 365) from a process or key-user perspective.
• Fluency in both English and Swedish is required, with the ability to communicate effectively in written and spoken form in a professional and technical environment.
What we 're looking for
• Strong knowledge of warehouse and logistics operations, including inventory management and shipment coordination.
• Ability and willingness to operate warehouse lifting equipment (e.g., electric material lifter/pallet stacker) is required; prior license is an advantage but not mandatory, as the company will provide training and certification.
• Understanding of ADR regulations for packaging and transport of dangerous goods.
• Hands-on experience with material planning, BOM-based ordering, and consumable management.
• Experience in waste and recycling management within an industrial or production environment.
• Ability to define, document, and implement operational processes, especially in preparation for ERP integration.
• Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a dynamic R&D and prototype environment.
• Good communication skills, enabling effective collaboration with internal teams and external suppliers or service providers.
• High level of ownership, reliability, and attention to detail.
Who you are
• Hands-on, pragmatic mindset with willingness to work directly in warehouse and logistics operations.
• Proactive and solution-oriented approach, anticipating issues before they impact production or R&D activities.
• Adaptable and resilient, comfortable working in a fast-evolving prototype and scale-up environment.
• Structured and process-driven, with an interest in building scalable systems and workflows.
• Collaborative team player with a strong sense of responsibility for material availability, safety, and compliance.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582) Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9797959