Logistics & Customs Coordinator
2025-09-25
We are looking for a Logistics & Customs Coordinator for a global company in the Jönköping area. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Customs & trade compliance department within the company Global Operations is responsible for import, classification, Free-Trade agreements and Trade compliance for all the sites in Sweden. We are looking to strengthen the team with a customs & trade support who is analytical, thorough and service minded, and would like to join us in an international environment that promotes development every day.
Daily tasks:
Support Customs & Trade Compliance Team in they more routine or easier tasks. Support in case of back up is needed.
Required skills:
Fluent in English and Swedish
You have a Bachelor or higher degree in Law/Engineering (alt. last years of studies)
Ideally: knows the rules for customs legislation and are able to advise different departments of the laws and regulations that different countries are held to.
Updated about the geopolitical changes that may affect the imports / exports of the company.
Experience with international work and are used to have contact with people from different cultures.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 moths limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Jönköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
