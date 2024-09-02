Logistics Developer Battery Production
Scania CV AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2024-09-02
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to being a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Who we are
Logistics consists of a number of functions: production planning, material planning, material handling, logistics development and logistics technology.
Most processes in production and material handling are automated, and the flows are strongly interconnected. Nothing is moved without signals within and between our IT systems, and the material handling processes are also largely automated with high-bay warehouses, buffers and AGVs.
We are a team working with Logistics Engineering and development, focusing on launching and running our new plant. Some of us are as well already looking into the next steps of our electrification journey. Thereby we see open-mindedness and teamwork as key for our success. We are strongly interconnected in our processes, and are establishing a common picture of where we are and where we are going.
We are a great international team with mixed backgrounds, experiences and competencies. This brings along different perspectives which strengthens our way of tackling and solving challenges. In our team an open and inclusive climate is given to facilitate everyone to lift their opinions, which supports us in our work and therefore is highly appreciated.
Your main duties
• To plan, lead and follow up activities and / or projects for the logistics process in our stream
• To monitor the development that takes place within Production and Logistics and contribute to the introduction of new technologies
• Actively participate in assigned forums and obtain improvement suggestions for the business
• Communicate in different levels of Scania 's organization
• Identify improvements and come up with suggestions for the need for change
• Calculate investment and resource needs for assigned projects
• Drive major improvement activities to develop working methods/methods/processes
• Working on a daily basis with the Warehouse Control System that is steering all three automatic storages and closely supporting operation with processes, deviations and improvements connected to this
As a manager
My name is Frederik Müller and during the past 5 years I have worked in different parts of Scania (Sweden), as well as MAN (Germany). I get motivated by developing teams and finding the talent of each person, to be able to coach people in their continuous learning. I am here to support you and create the right conditions for successes.
Together, we agree regarding plans and directions and we support about your development and align regarding the way to go.
More information
If you have any questions in regard to the position, please contact:
Frederik Müller, Manager Logistics Engineering, mail: frederik.muller@scania.com
Your profile
• You have an academic background in Production and Logistics or other relevant education
• Previous experience of operational and personal responsibility, preferably in Production or Logistics environment is beneficial
• Communication in Swedish and English in speech and writing
• You have a big Production and Logistics heart, and constantly strive to develop yourself, others and our working methods, in order to reach set goals
• As a leader you are a good communicator, who is responsive and has the ability to inspire, motivate and develop your environment
• You are engaged, curious and well-structured
• You work with resilience and support attitude Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9500-42800244". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Selam Tadesse (+46) 80471 Jobbnummer
8875119