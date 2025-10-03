Logistics Coordinator
2025-10-03
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger, and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are now looking for a Logistics Coordinator under HVDC Control & Protection Operations. You will be a part of a dynamic team of logistic coordinators who work towards flawless execution of our project facilities.
How you 'll make an impact
Coordinate and optimize the transportation of goods from project test areas (both incoming and outgoing).
Liaise with suppliers, carriers, and internal teams to manage logistics operations efficiently.
Collaborate with project teams and production facility to ensure that there is open communication regarding shipment of cubicles from the project test areas.
Resolve transportation issues and address discrepancies to maintain smooth logistic processes.
Your background
Proven experience in logistic co-ordination and supply chain management.
Excellent organizational and multi tasking skills.
Proficiency in using logistic software and tools, preferably Excel and other Office programs.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Swedish is a need for this role. As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is also required, written, and spoken alike.
As a person you have good social skills, you are independent, responsible, and comfortable with taking own initiative. You follow up the ongoing process and ask right questions to the right persons.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Don't delay - apply today! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Recruiting Manager Allan Andersson, allan.x.andersson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9539517