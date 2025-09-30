Location Support Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Borås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Borås
2025-09-30
Job Description
As a Location Support Specialist, you'll be part of that journey, acting as the on-site tech support for our offices, stores, and warehouses. You'll help colleagues with everyday technical issues, like fixing laptops or setting up equipment, and ensure everything runs smoothly. This is a 12-month temporary role, offering a great opportunity to Learn and grow within H&M.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
You'll provide hands-on tech support, helping resolve everyday issues and keeping our equipment and infrastructure running smoothly.
With addition to this you will...
Provide on-site support for hardware and software issues that cannot be resolved remotely.
Troubleshoot and fix user equipment such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and meeting room devices.
Support office network and access point issues, collaborating with the Global Network team when needed.
Distribute spare parts to stores (e.g., phones, tills) and assist with local installations.
Perform inspections, configurations, and installations of tech equipment for new joiners and relocations.
Maintain documentation and follow up on tasks and incidents using ServiceNow.
Act as a local contact for infrastructure vendors (e.g., ISP, telephony) and assist with physical checks and maintenance.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be working in the team at our Borås location, where we are looking for someone to join our small Business Tech Operations team. One of our three team members is going on parental leave in mid-November, so we need extra support. We provide hands-on IT help to office and warehouse colleagues - fixing laptops, phones, printers, scanners, and more. Every day brings something new, from troubleshooting to setting up equipment. This is an entry-level role, perfect for someone who enjoys tech and solving problems. No prior experience needed, we'll teach you! You'll be part of a supportive team that helps keep things running smoothly.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A genuine interest in solving hardware or software issues and eager to learn.
Who enjoys problem-solving and finding the root cause, not just quick fixes.
Interest in everyday tech (laptops, printers, smartphones) and eager to learn on the job.
Ability to juggle between multiple tasks and stay cool under pressure.
Solution-focused mindset and ready to roll up their sleeves.
And people who are...
Solution orientated.
Curious and open to new perspectives.
Strong communication skills.
Collaborative and focused on teamwork.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Last date for application is 15th October 2025 and feel free to reachout to Taskeen.zahra@hm.com
for any queries.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Hultagatan 47 (visa karta
)
503 30 BORÅS Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9534131