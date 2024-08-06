Lifecycle Marketing Manager
Sinch Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are Sinch. The world's #1 in mobile engagement, helping amazing companies communicate with customers. And whether or not you know us you've definitely used our technology. From the life-changing to the time-saving, we're helping over 3,000 businesses interact with people like never before. We reach every phone on the planet within seconds, so imagine the scale, the variety, the opportunity, and the growth that offers. Here you'll dream even bigger than ever, face fascinating challenges, and build your skills and career alongside amazing experts. And every time you hear a phone ping, you'll be proud of knowing you were part of making that happen.
We are now looking to expand the team with a Lifecycle Marketing Manager based in the UK to chase the dream with us.
The essence of the role
As our new Lifecycle Marketing Manager, you will be a critical member of the Lifecycle marketing team, and will help drive the customer marketing strategy across multiple brands at a global fast paced tech company that has presence in 60+ countries.
We are looking for a creative marketing professional, with prior experience developing cross-functional strategies to drive customer conversion, engagement and retention.
Your role will be based in Stockholm, but we offer hybrid working. You will report to the Director of Growth Marketing based in north America.
As our new Lifecycle Marketing Manager, you will work with:
Establishing a deep understanding of the customer journey across different segments and brands.
Developing targeted campaigns across multiple communication channels, including email and in-app messaging.
Building out customer focused campaigns, tutorials, resources and engagements to guide the customer experience with our product offerings.
Designing campaigns to drive conversion, usage and retention across the customer lifecycle.
Collaborating cross-functionally with our product, marketing, customer success and support teams on shared goals to drive product adoption and customer retention.
Managing timelines, deliverables, and reporting for your programs to drive success against team and individual goals.
Who are you?
In order to be successful in this role, we believe you have:
4+ years in lifecycle marketing, customer marketing or related marketing roles
Experience in measuring and tracking the success of different cross-channel campaigns
Project management skills and attention to detail
Experience working cross functionally with sales, support and product teams.
Excellent communication and writing skills
Prior experience with in-app messaging tools
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
About the recruitment process
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience, and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties deciding in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8825908