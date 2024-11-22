Learning Support Teacher - Primary School
2024-11-22
Reports to: Dean of Students
Job description:
A Learning Support teacher helps design and implement interventions for students with learning needs.
Responsibilities:
Collaborating with the subject teachers to set targets and strategies and accommodations needed by the identified students.
Create individualized, strategic lessons and interventions for the student
Help students to cope with and overcome problems that arise because of learning difficulties.
Use adaptive technology and targeted intervention programs to maximise individual learning potential.
Work with students within a class and in small groups
Progress monitor and collect data to measure student progress and appropriateness of student support.
Planning, collaborating and implementing ILP's.
Adapting PYP program and conventional teaching methods to meet individual needs.
Working as a team-member within the Department and wider school staff and liaising with other relevant individuals such as educational psychologists, parents and other specialists that compose a multidisciplinary team.
Providing professional development and classroom strategies to teachers that will improve the classroom performance and student achievement.
Required qualifications and attributes:
Qualified SPED teacher or Qualified teacher with SPED related training
Experience as a Learning Support Teacher
Experience of PYP curriculum is an advantage.
Knowledge of Sounds write program is an advantage
Self-motivation, creativity and enthusiasm
Experience in working with / awareness of local laws
Experience and flexibility working in an international school environment
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills
A strong ability to establish good rapport with students and adults
Ability to maintain confidentiality
Ability to view students with unconditional positive regard
Ability to show initiative and to work independently
Ability to administer assessments
Fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking)
Good Team player who shows flexibility
Contract:
Cover, 100%
Starting:
As soon as possible
Ending:
January 31st (possibility of extension)
Salary:
Fixed salary
Application:
Last day for applications 6th of December, 2024 (interview procedure can start earlier). We only accept applications in English. Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
with the title 'Learning Support Teacher - Primary School'.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last years of employment in every country worked.
