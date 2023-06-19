Lead Technical Project Manager - Facility Integration
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best and we are now looking for the Lead Technical Project Manager - facility integration , to join our fantastic team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What You Will Do
You will build and lead a team of Technical Project Managers responsible for ensuring the requirements from the different facility stakeholders are captured during the design phase and executed accordingly during the construction phase. You will manage expectations from manufacturing, workplace, and operations, and be the one responsible to keep the management team up-to-date.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Setup the TPM team structure, process and expectations with the intent to capture the design requirements from the different stakeholders in alignment with your EPCM Director
- Together with the EPCM lead, develop the TPM roles, lead the hiring efforts, and manage the team to ensure quality work and successful delivery of your responsibilities
- Interact closely with different engineering teams, business development, quality, and industrialization to reach project goals
- Closely monitor the design and fabrication development of the process tools to ensure all utility requirements are included and captured in the factory design
- Ensure proper communication with facility operations so that equipment maintenance requirements are included during the design phase
- Act as the leading integrator between all project stakeholders, the executive team, and EPCM leadership
- Report to internal steering committees for the projects, product boards, change control boards, and technical discussions
- Facilitate communication and clarification of technical requirements between customers and Novo's internal and external stakeholders
- Assist with the system commissioning schedule and requirements to ensure proper transition from the construction phase into operations
- Capturing Lessons Learnt to address critical issues and prevent repeated mistakes
Your Background
- A university degree, preferably in Engineering
- PMP certification or MBA a plus
- 8+ years in project management; has worked on several projects and/ or bids, ideally in a similar business area
- Experienced in product development processes including product road maps, requirements traceability management (verification/validation), safety certifications
- Experience in a multicultural environment
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
7894749