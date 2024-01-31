Lead Release Manager
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-01-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Are you looking to work with your passion and want to create entertainment in the realm of AAA gaming? Come join us on our epic journey as Lead Release Manager, where you will oversee the delivery and release of our recently announced game Exoborne, an open-world tactical extraction shooter set in a post-apocalyptic US.
Our ambition as a studio is not limited to our projects, we also strive to create a healthy and productive culture in our studios and have a lot of fun in the process!
As Lead Release Manager, you will lead the team to perform smooth game releases and updates by having a proactive, collaborative, and solution-oriented approach. You will be involved with improving the delivery pipeline with a continuous delivery mindset. You understand what fuels games as a live service and have a passion to improve the experience for internal developers getting content out the door. The role requires you to have a great understanding of software development and a knack for anticipating and communicating potential bottlenecks in our release approach. To achieve a successful release of a product, you will need to be able to mix strategic project plans with hands-on implementations, as well as seeking out other opportunities that can improve our release management process.
Our ideal candidate is a detail-oriented, highly organized team player with a strong ability to stay focused and productive when working independently and with others. Ideally, you love games!
Responsibilities
• Act as the main point of contact and ensure that the Release Management team has good collaboration and communication with all internal and external stakeholders as well as external suppliers and partners such as First Party platform holders (PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, etc.)
• Guide the team to continuously improve their ways of working and aim for excellence both as a unit and as individuals
• Champion a healthy, collaborative release culture within the studio
• Manage the release management resources and processes
• Plan and implement release management KPIs
• Coordinate and maintain the long-term release schedule
• Collaborate with our publisher to ensure a well-defined submission process
Requirements
• 5+ years of experience working as a Release Manager in the gaming industry, having shipped at least one game
• Excellent teamwork, team leadership, and stakeholder management skills
• Ability to manage multiple complex releases at the same time
• Accustomed to the usage of project management tools, production methodologies, and great communication skills to maintain tight schedules and high standards of quality
• A problem solver - identify and fix bottlenecks, as well as clearing roadblocks both on a day-to-day basis as well as long term for the project teams
• A proactive mindset and comfortable working independently
Bonus points
• Experience operating global, continually evolving games as a service
• Experience running cross-platform projects (PC and consoles) in the gaming industry
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8432753