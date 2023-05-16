Lead Process Engineer
Qrios Minds AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Varberg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Chemical or Mechanical Engineer with great experience from the Process industry? Do you like to work interdisciplinary, utilizing your knowledge and experience in different projects? Then this might be the optimal position for you!
Valmet in Gothenburg is searching for a Process Engineer for a consultant assignment.
Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal.
Responsibilities
Your main task will be design and lead process work of Evaporation plants to the Pulp industry, both new plants and rebuilds. You will be designing P&IDs, make mass and energy balances as well as dimensioning of Process equipment. You will work with Sales projects, Customer order projects as well as R&D projects. In Customer order projects you will participate in commissioning, start-up, test run and inspections of the plants.
Valmet in Gothenburg have the global product responsibility for evaporator technology within Valmet. We work closely together with our market Areas, hence International contacts and travelling will be frequent, e.g. during plant maintenance revision-stops.
The ultimate target is to achieve a satisfied customer with profitable operation of the Valmet equipment.
Your profile
Must have:
• a graduated Engineer with a major in Chemical or similar.
• at least 3 years of experience from working as a process engineer.
• Can communicate in Swedish
• Excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing is essential, other languages could be a merit.
Nice to have:
• innovative and skilled in technical calculations
• likes to learn new things and likse to present technical solutions to an audience.
• team player but also able to find your own paths, both at work and when out travelling.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at Valmet in Gothenburg for 6 months, with a chance of extension. During the assignment you will be hired by us at QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "443". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
7785334