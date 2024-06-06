Lead Meta Designer
Job Description:
Do you want to be part of our team, working on exciting new games and helping us further develop our game economy design capabilities? Join our New Games Studio and help develop the next generation of King games. We are broadening our portfolio, exploring new territories in midcore.
Are you looking for your next exciting challenge ? We can't wait to meet you ! As a motivated Lead Meta Designer, come and help us develop, optimize, and grow our games for millions of players!
Your role within our Kingdom
If you are passionate about championing meta systems design for midcore games and delighting millions of players, then this is the ideal role for you.
Your duties would include:
Working directly with Leadership of one of our key titles, to develop progression, social, engagement and monetisation features and layer them to build a welcoming, cohesive and engaging experience.
Champion a long-term retentive design approach that appropriately balances retention, engagement, and monetisation to deliver the desired player experience and critical metrics.
Work with the gameplay design team to ensure a cohesive experience that aligns with gameplay goals and amplifies the overall player experience.
Work collaboratively with our Design, Art, Product, Data Science, and other teams to define our game experience, articulate it to diverse audiences in a manner that they understand, and inspire change within our new feature pipeline.
Draw product insights from quantitative analysis to develop new systems and features or iterate and improve existing features.
Mentor and lead fellow designers to build their skills, knowledge, communication abilities, and design processes.
Contribute to an active community of meta and economy designers, giving and receiving feedback and helping each other improve their work and techniques.
Requirements
Expertise in F2P design, know how to integrate both an engaging user experience and effective monetization strategy into a product, and leading feature teams.
Extensive knowledge of mobile games and standard methodologies in the mobile game market.
Able to clearly document game design concepts and articulate them efficiently to partners.
Adept at understanding player behavior and experience with sophisticated meta systems via analytical, long-term sources like data and empathetic, moment to moment sources like playtesting.
Experience collaborating with leaders and creatives, able to reconcile different views and create clear aligned projects and goals.
Experience leading junior designers, so that they can perform their roles efficiently and grow as designers.
Strong planning and organizational skills that make you able to set up and follow key critical initiatives.
Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills. Able to efficiently communicate at all levels of an organization.
You love teamwork and are comfortable working with designers and business performance professionals from a wide range of backgrounds.
You can work in a collaborative and flexible environment where your role will evolve in line with the ongoing plans for development within King.
About King
At King, we're Making the World Playful. Heard of Candy Crush? We're the creators behind it. With game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin, and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Malta, we have a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry and are on a mission to level-up the little moments for our more than 200 million active monthly users. But we aren't just crushing it with candies, we're also behind Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and loads of other sweet games. As a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, King is part of Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft.
A Great Saga Needs All Sorts of Heroes
King strives to be a place where everyone can be their most authentic self. We recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion is a vital and continuous conversation, and that change only happens when we all come together. It's our mission to build a diverse and inclusive Kingdom for our people, players, and community.
Making the World Playful
Making the World Playful is our mission - it's the thread that connects our people, our players, and our passion for our games. Let's face it, who doesn't love a bit of fun?
Kingsters are seriously playful: creative thinkers who balance art and science to bring moments of magic to millions daily. But our players aren't the only ones that can level-up. We're always looking for ways to champion each other and make what's already great, even better.
So, if this feels like a fun way to spend your days, and you share our passion, our values, and our hunger to shape the future, join us in Making the World Playful.
