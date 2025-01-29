Lead Engineer at Proposales
2025-01-29
About the company
Proposales was founded in 2018 by Joakim Green, now the CEO. With nearly 20 years of experience building digital products, Joakim and his team have developed a leading proposal tool tailored for the global hotel industry. Proposales is the market leader in the Nordic region, trusted by hundreds of independent hotels and renowned hotel chains to streamline their proposal processes. The company operates in 25 countries and is gearing up for further expansion across Europe and eventually worldwide.
Proposales has revolutionized the proposal standard, replacing static PDFs with interactive, mobile-friendly proposals. These can seamlessly integrate with CRM and booking systems, enabling users to respond to requests faster than ever. With an integrated e-signature, proposals become legally binding contracts in just a few clicks.
Now is your chance to shape the future of Proposales - as well as the architecture behind! Alongside an exciting and impactful role, you'll enjoy a competitive package, including salary, stock options, health benefits, and more. Plus, you'll collaborate with a highly skilled, passionate team that shares your enthusiasm for innovative technologies.
Discover their mission here - (actually, this website was created from scratch by Peter, Design Engineer at Proposales).
Responsibilities
As Lead Engineer in the "Engineering - Core" team, you'll be pivotal in driving the technical development of Proposales' platform. You'll take ownership of building and implementing key features while tackling complex technical challenges. Working closely with Patrik, who is also a Lead Engineer, and Joachim, Tech Lead (and your direct manager) you'll combine a deep technical understanding with a strategic approach to product development. Together, you'll plan and prioritize tasks to ensure high-quality deliverables that meet both current and future needs.
Enhancing and improving the architecture of the platform, with a strong emphasis on quality.
Responsible of internal and external APIs to facilitate a great developer experience
Collaborating with Tech Lead to balance customer needs with managing technical debt.
Inspire and support the growing team to work smart and efficiently in order to drive development forward. Note: Formal personnel responsibility lies with the Tech Lead, allowing you to focus fully on technology and teamwork.
What Proposales Values
Serverless, continuous delivery infrastructure hosted on Vercel, built using Next.js, and written in TypeScript.
Continuously exploring new technologies for sub-projects, focusing on long-term benefits and maintainability.
Test-driven development and pair programming, favoring high code quality over faster development times.
Adopting a functional programming style over object-oriented approaches, avoiding abstractions like middlewares or ORMs.
Monorepos with multiple smaller projects, instead of a monolithic application.
A bit about you
Strong expertise in advanced JavaScript, with up-to-date knowledge of the latest developments (currently working with TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, and React).
Proficiency with Vercel and AWS infrastructure (RDS).
Hands-on experience with SQL databases (using Postgres), GraphQL, database optimization, and managing transactions.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is a plus.
Experience with machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is an advantage since you get to build the technical foundation of the upcoming AI-related features in the platform.
To excel in this role, you should be a curious and proactive individual who stays ahead of emerging technologies and enjoys exploring innovative techniques and approaches. You thrive in fostering a collaborative team environment where ideas flow freely, and openness is valued. Your natural problem-solving mindset helps you focus on solutions rather than challenges.
You are detail-oriented, with a knack for planning and prioritizing tasks to ensure exceptional quality in execution. If you thrive in an autonomous role and are excited about contributing to a dynamic growth journey where your expertise will directly influence the future of product development, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Additional information
Start date: Upon agreement.
Location: Torsgatan 26, Stockholm. Proposales follows an office-first policy (3-4 days per week), emphasizing the energy and collaboration that comes from working together in the office!
Additional info: A background check will be conducted prior to employment.
The recruitment process is managed by Brillante, and you will be employed directly by Proposales.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our recruitment consultant, Elice, at elice.ohman@bravura.se
