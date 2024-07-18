Lead Consultant
We are seeking a professional to work within an agile delivery methodology. The Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (D365 FO) team will prioritize requirements in the product backlog for each Program Increment (PI) period and each sprint period within it, in collaboration with HCL. HCL will assemble a DevOps team, ensuring the inclusion of appropriate resources to fulfill functional, technical, and D365 F&O Cloud Infrastructure requirements.
#### As a Dynamics 365 FO Lead Consultant, you will be responsible for:
1. Leading a team of consultants and developers.
2. Engaging in direct client interactions and communications, understanding business processes and requirements from customers.
3. Creating functional requirements in DevOps, and analyzing/refining them during sprint refinement.
4. Identifying gaps in the Functional Requirements (GAP-FIR) and suggesting appropriate solutions.
5. Identifying and forwarding technical changes to the team.
6. Collaborating closely with developers to ensure gaps are filled with correct customizations.
7. Testing the developed solution and conducting end-to-end testing using DevOps/RSAT, etc.
8. Preparing the system for User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
9. Provide user training.
10. Conducting data migration activities to support data movement from legacy systems to D365FO.
11. Possessing comprehensive knowledge of all modules in the supply chain, including:
- Manufacturing Planning and Execution
- Master Planning/Planning Optimization
- Inventory and Warehouse Management
- Procurement and Sourcing
- Sales and Receivables
- Quality Management
- Product Information Management
12. Demonstrating expertise in Power BI analysis for data reporting.
13. Supporting ETL processes, requiring knowledge of Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse, and Python/PySpark.
14. Understanding technologies that support extending D365 Finance and Operations, such as Power Apps, Power Automate, and Azure Logic Apps. Så ansöker du
