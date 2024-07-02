Lead Business Analyst
Idit Software Solutions (sweden) AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2024-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Idit Software Solutions (sweden) AB i Stockholm
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a growing presence in the financial services sector. We offer integrated core software solutions and business services, and a full digital suite for the property and casualty/general insurance; life, pension, and annuities; and reinsurance markets. Sapiens also services the workers' compensation and financial and compliance markets.
Our portfolio includes policy administration, billing, and claims; underwriting, illustration and electronic application; Reinsurance and Decision Management Software. Sapiens' digital platform features customer and agent portals, and a business intelligence platform. With a 35-year track record of delivering to more than 500 organizations, Sapiens' team of over 4000+ operates through our fully-owned subsidiaries in North America, the United Kingdom, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information: www.sapiens.com.
Responsibilities:
Act as the key contact on all functional decisions, end-to-end solution understanding, and scope for projects
Lead requirement gathering sessions with clients, which lead to clear determination of the deliverables expected from the company
Conduct and lead discovery sessions with clients (sessions that assess the clients' business and technical challenges and determining the company's and product's ability to support their needs). The Lead Business Analyst is expected to represent the company in these sessions and steer to an acceptable solution according to the company and product's capabilities.
Document Requirement Specifications and Produce Functional Design documents per domains of expertise in all Commercial Lines
These documents determine the scope of the project and deliverables to the customer and call for the Senior Business Analyst's discretion in making decisions regarding the scope of the company's commitment to the customer.
Implement, in means of configuration, relevant aspects of the client's requirements
Write/Review test plans
Perform expert testing and defects prioritization following development/configuration
Conduct training sessions on the system and its configured product set
Production support including UAT testing, defect analysis and Change Requests management
Manage Scope - Identify Change Requests and/or out of scope items
Perform gap analysis / impact assessments
Use management/reporting systems, as required
Requirements:
7+ years of experience conducting business analysis
Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance background - understand policy, billing, and claims, understand the foundations of P&C insurance
Policy billing and claims administration knowledge and implementation experience in the insurance industry, specifically P&C solutions is a must
7+ years of experience Requirement gathering and documentation experience
Experience transforming Business requirements to technical requirements
Experience with configurable enterprise systems
Client facing experience is a must
Strong communication skills - ability to clearly articulate requirements
Experience with JAD Sessions, SDLC- System Design Life Cycle, Gap analysis - nice to have
Strong hands on approach, analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to travel up to 50% as dictated by business needs Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
E-post: karolina.jagielska@sapiens.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Idit Software Solutions (sweden) AB
(org.nr 559242-0425)
103 95 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Idit Software Solutions Sweden AB Kontakt
Karolina Jagielska karolina.jagielska@sapiens.com Jobbnummer
8781361