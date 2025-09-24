Lead Architect
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2025-09-24
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to play a key role in shaping Epiroc's future PLM landscape?
We are looking for a Lead Architect with strong PLM expertise and international experience to join our global team. At Epiroc, you'll work in an innovative and collaborative environment, alongside colleagues from all over the world. Together, we combine diverse perspectives to drive digital transformation and reach new goals.
Your Mission
As Lead Architect, you will play a central role in shaping and implementing Epiroc's global PLM roadmap. With your deep expertise in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and experience across industries such as aerospace, automotive, retail, heavy machinery, manufacturing, and software product development, you will drive value-driven digital transformation worldwide.
You bring a proven track record of leading PLM implementations, integrations, and migrations using platforms like Teamcenter, Enovia, and Windchill. Adept at translating complex business requirements into scalable solutions, you combine hands-on technical skills with strong stakeholder management across geographies.
In this role, you will:
Understand and analyze business requirements, ensuring they are translated into scalable technical solutions
Design, create, maintain, and optimize Epiroc's PLM technology, infrastructure, integrations, and environments
Translate business requirements into scalable technical solutions with clear architecture documentation
Actively participate in technical discussions and ensure infrastructure scalability, performance, and accessibility
Collaborate with architects, agile teams, management, and global stakeholders to deliver robust systems
Act as a driver toward strategic goals such as continuous releases, mentoring teams on release coordination and infrastructural changes
Explore and implement innovative technical solutions, continuously improving our PLM roadmap
Your Profile
You combine deep technical expertise with strong leadership and collaboration skills. Thriving in an international environment, you're motivated by solving complex challenges and driving results together with others.
You are a team player at heart, yet also self-driven and communicative, with the ability to inspire and lead. With a solution-oriented mindset, you easily shift between technical detail and the bigger strategic picture.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent
10+ years of work experience within the PLM domain
Proven experience with PLM migration, integration, and implementation (Teamcenter, Enovia, Windchill, etc.)
Solid knowledge of Teamcenter modules (Admin, Manufacturing, Structure Manager, Change Management, Lifecycle Management, Query Builder, Access Control)
Strong background in software development and architecture, including requirements gathering, design, estimation, implementation, and code reviews
Experience in Java, C++, ITK, ServiceNow, and DevOps practices
Hands-on experience with agile ways of working (e.g., Scrum, cross-functional collaboration)
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08
E-post: nina.fazeli@external.epiroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AF". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018) Arbetsplats
Epiroc AB Jobbnummer
9525110