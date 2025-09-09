Laboratory Technician to Moleculent
Do you have hands-on experience in reagent manufacturing and lab operations? Are you passionate about delivering high-quality results and supporting production in a fast-paced biotech environment? Join Moleculent as a Laboratory Technician and be part of shaping the future of spatial biology.
This is your opportunity to work in a fast-moving startup environment alongside intelligent, dedicated, and fun colleagues. At Moleculent, you'll contribute to building innovative products that drive real impact in life sciences and help unravel the molecular foundations of human biology.
The position is full-time and based at Moleculent's headquarters in Solna, Stockholm.
We welcome your application today! Please note that we review applications continuously, and the recruitment process may close before the final application deadline.
Please note that applicants must be eligible to work in Sweden without sponsorship.
JOB DESCRIPTION As a Laboratory Technician at Moleculent, your main focus will be on reagent manufacturing to meet the company's increasing production demands. You'll work closely with the Senior Laboratory Technician to produce reagents at scale, contribute to quality control (QC) testing, and help ensure that the lab maintains high operational standards. This is a hands-on role where you'll be deeply involved in daily lab operations, supporting both routine manufacturing and broader production efforts.
Key responsibilities:
Manufacture reagents following established work instructions
Maintain accurate documentation of reagent batches and assist with inventory management
Support execution of QC testing and contribute to troubleshooting
Operate, calibrate, and maintain laboratory equipment
Perform general lab upkeep, including stock management and documentation
Participate in other manufacturing-related activities as needed
QUALIFICATIONS
You have a BSc in Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, or a related field, and previous laboratory experience, -either academic or industry, -with a focus on reagent preparation. You are familiar with laboratory equipment and standard procedures.
Technical skills:
Understanding of reagent manufacturing workflows and quality control principles
Experience with lab instrumentation, calibration, and maintenance
Knowledge of documentation standards in laboratory environments
We're looking for candidates who enjoy hands-on work in the lab and demonstrate organizational skills, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility. You enjoy working collaboratively and are eager to learn and grow within the role. You thrive in a structured yet dynamic lab setting and have a strong responsibility for product quality and consistency.
At Moleculent, teamwork, straightforward communication, a pragmatic approach, and a flexible mindset are key components. The ideal candidate is friendly, positive, fun to work with, and thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. Moleculent believes in creating a passionate, focused, transparent, world-class, and fun company culture. If these core values resonate with you, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease, will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. https://www.moleculent.com/
