Laboratory assistant
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2024-08-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
We are looking for a person who wants to work with chemical and molecular analyses and coordination of sample handling.
About the position
As a laboratory assistant at the Division of Microbial Ecology, you will contribute to our laboratory activities by performing analyzes of algal toxin samples from cyanobacterial blooms, within the algal toxin center (https://www.slu.se/algtox),
use molecular tools as qPCR and genome sequencing for detection of toxin genes and species identification, and purifying algae, fungi and bacteria in cultures. You will also be responsible for coordination, handling, and registration of incoming samples. Some method development is included in the service, which will also involve contacts and collaboration with various key actors within the area of operations.
Your profile
This position requires at least a basic academic degree in molecular bioscience, biology or a related subject area in the life sciences. Postgraduate education is meritorious. Applicants must have significant experience in microbiological and molecular biological analytical work and have a basic understanding of modern chemical analytical methods. Practical experience in planning, coordinating, and implementing larger samplings and projects is advantageous. Competence in mass spectrometry, toxin analysis using ELISA, DNA-based molecular methods as well as isolation, microscopy based identification and cultivation of algae, fungi and bacteria are meritorious. Good communication skills in English are a requirement and in Swedish meritorious.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and aquatic ecotoxicology. The department has some 140 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 12 months with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As soon as possible.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 3 September 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Researcher
Malin Olofsson firstname.surname@slu.se +46-707670099 Jobbnummer
8851560