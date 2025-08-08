Lab Technician

Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Ängelholm
2025-08-08


Are you passionate about hands-on electronics work and eager to contribute to cutting-edge automotive innovation? At Koenigsegg Automotive, we're looking for a motivated Lab Technician to support our team. If you enjoy working with precision tools, soldering, and electrical testing, and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment, this could be the perfect role for you!

Main responsibilities:·Perform hardware reworks including hand soldering and use of reflow oven

• Assemble and label custom cables and harnesses

• Conduct electrical measurements using multimeters, oscilloscopes, and other diagnostic tools

• Support hardware and system development activities

• Maintain and organize lab equipment, tools, and workstations

• Manage inventory of components and consumables

• Ensure lab cleanliness and adherence to safety protocols

• Collaborate with engineers and prototype teams to support testing and validation

• Execute hands-on tasks related to low voltage systems and components

• Document test results, rework actions, and inventory updates

• Support prototype builds and troubleshooting activities

• Maintain lab safety, cleanliness, and operational readiness
Further skills needed:


- Technical education in electronics or equivalent hands-on experience


- Proficiency in soldering (through-hole and SMD) and rework techniques


- Experience with cable assembly and connector systems


- Familiarity with lab instruments such as multimeters, oscilloscopes, and power supplies


- Ability to read and interpret schematics and wiring diagrams

Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.

What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.

So, what's next?

We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.

The goal is clear: innovate and transform.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05
