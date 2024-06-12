Lab Engineer to Antaros Tracer!
Antaros Medical AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-06-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Antaros Medical AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about the intersection of laboratory science and medical research? Are you a hands-on problem-solver who thrives in a dynamic lab environment? Do you enjoy working with cutting-edge technology and contributing to groundbreaking discoveries? If so, we want to hear from you! We're seeking a talented Lab Engineer to join our team and play a vital role in our ongoing research efforts.
Antaros Tracer, a sister company to Antaros Medical formed in 2021, is expanding its team with an exciting opportunity for a dedicated Lab Engineer. We are at the forefront of developing new Positron Emission Tomography (PET) tracers critical as biomarkers in drug development, with a focus on fibrotic diseases and immune-system activation in immuno-oncology, inflammatory disease, and immunology.
As part of our growth journey, we are looking for a Lab Engineer. The position will be based at our office in Uppsala and in the premises of Uppsala University.
You will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of our laboratory, overseeing cell maintenance and experimental protocols. Your role includes managing and conducting various experiments, maintaining research integrity, and troubleshooting any issues that arise. You will play a key role in upholding the standards and efficiency of our laboratory work.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Perform extensive laboratory work, primarily focused on in vivo studies.
Execute in vitro and in vivo experiments according to protocols.
Handle injections, maintain cells and executing binding experiments.
Anticipate and resolve issues that may arise
Conduct Standardised methods on a production line basis following strict protocols.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have solid background from education and work experience, working in a lab environment. You have a proven record of working with scientific principles and protocols.
As a person you are precise and structured with a keen desire to learn. You thrive in a lab environment and can work both independently and thrive in a team environment.
Education and experience:
Experience on in vivo experiments.
Degree in Biomedical Sciences, Veterinary medicine, Biology, or a related field.
FELASA A certification
Competent with Microsoft Office and general computer usage.
Proficiency in English and/or Swedish.
Meritorious:
Biomedical Laboratory Scientist (BMA) certification is a plus.
Knowledge of radioprotection
Experience on cell maintenance and working in a sterile environment.
Interested?
Submit your application via this link with a short personal letter (in English) and your CV by August 4th, 2024. We are conducting interviews continuously and may finalize recruitment before the application deadline, so do not wait with your application!
Please note that selected candidates will be required to provide degree certificates as part of the verification process during the later stages of the recruitment process.
For more information about the position, please contact Olof Eriksson, CSO, at +46707 90 30 54 or olof.eriksson@antarosmedical.com
.
This recruitment is for a permanent position, with a full time (100%) scope. Desired start date: Q3 2024. We only accept applications through our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is managed by Antaros Tracer. Recruiters are kindly requested to refrain from contacting us.
Why Join Antaros Tracer?
Antaros Tracer was established to accelerate the focused development of innovative PET tracers. Our efforts contribute significantly to advancing drug development studies. If you're looking for a role where your work directly influences groundbreaking research, join us in making a tangible impact on global health. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Antaros Medical AB
(org.nr 556976-9457) Arbetsplats
Antaros Medical Jobbnummer
8745261